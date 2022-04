We’ve charged a 26-year-old Bristol man with attempted murder.

Liam Davis, of Bishport Avenue, Hartcliffe, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, 5 April).

The charge follows an incident at an address on Ringwood Crescent in the Southmead area of the city on Sunday (3 April) in which a woman in her 20s sustained multiple stab wounds.

The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.