Motorcyclist dies in incident on B3223

A motorcyclist sadly died in an incident on the B3223 in West Somerset yesterday (Sunday 24 April).

Emergency services were called to the Simonsbath area at about 2.15pm following reports of a motorbike striking a grass bank.

The motorbike rider, who was a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed of the tragic news and specially trained officers will be providing them with support at this difficult time. Our sympathies and thoughts are with them.

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigation work was carried out. It reopened at approximately 9.30pm.