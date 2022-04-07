Organisers of Bristol event asked to contact police

We’re appealing for the organisers of an event planned for Bristol on Saturday to contact us.

A number of posts asking people to gather in the city centre have been issued on social media this week for an event beginning at 11am at The Centre, off Augustine’s Parade.

Officers have messaged the accounts asking those behind them to get in touch but have not yet received any replies.

We’re keen to understand the numbers expected at the event and what the plans on the day are.

Supt Mark Runacres, area commander for Bristol, said: “Proportionate policing plans are in place in the event significant numbers gather in the city centre.

“People have the right to public assembly but we always want to work with the organisers of any large public gathering to ensure their event takes place safely.

“We’re also keen to understand their plans for the day, specifically if they intend to march, so that we can advise those who live, work or plan on visiting the city and minimise the disruption to them.”

Supt Runacres added: “As part of our plans for Saturday specialist police liaison officers will be in the centre alongside their neighbourhood colleagues looking to speak directly with anyone who gathers.

“But we’d always prefer to have some engagement in advance and so we’d ask those who’ve arranged Saturday’s event to email us on policeliaisonteam@avonandsomerset.police.uk.”