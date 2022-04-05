Police officer dismissed following misconduct hearing

A police officer has been dismissed after allegations of gross misconduct were proven at a hearing held at Police HQ yesterday (Monday 4 April), headed by a legally qualified chair.

The former officer, known as PC F, was found to have breached standards of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, orders and instructions and confidentiality.

The allegations related to the officer accessing information on police computer systems for non-policing purposes.

On numerous occasions between 26 February 2021 and 12 July 2021, PC F used police computer systems to search for their own name and address, and for records relating to colleagues and other people.

When questioned about the allegations in November 2021, the officer gave a dishonest response.

Supt Jane Wigmore, head of Professional Standards, said: “Police systems hold a great deal of sensitive information and there is a public expectation and a legal requirement to treat this material with respect and in the strictest confidence.

“Public confidence in how police handle private information has been impacted as a result of this case.

“PC F was given clear guidelines during training that accessing this information without a legitimate policing purpose is an abuse of an officer’s position.

“The misconduct hearing panel, led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair, have listened to all the evidence and found allegations of gross misconduct were proven and have decided the sanction should be dismissal without notice.”

The full outcome will be available on the misconduct section of our website when available.