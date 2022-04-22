Teenager’s electric bike stolen during robbery in Stoke Gifford

We’re investigating a robbery in which a teenager had his electric bike stolen in Stoke Gifford, South Gloucestershire.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, had advertised his bike for sale and arranged to meet up with someone who wanted to buy it.

He met the ‘buyer’, who was with a second person, before being assaulted and robbed of the bike in Samian Way, at just before 2pm on Thursday 14 April.

As well as taking the bike, a black SUR-RON electric motorbike with yellow detail (see photo below), they also stole the victim’s North Face bag containing the charger and documents.

The victim suffered injuries to his legs and hands but didn’t require any hospital treatment.

The first offender is described as white, aged 18-20 years old, wearing a black beanie style hat, black jeans and black trainers. The second was also white, of the same age range, and wearing a black coat and grey jogging bottoms with a white stripe on.

We’re appealing to anyone with information about this robbery, or anyone who knows who the offenders are, to come forward.