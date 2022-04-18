Witness appeal after moped rider dies in collision – Warmley

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in South Gloucestershire last night (Sunday 17 April).

Police were called to the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in Warmley after a car and a moped collided at about 9.45pm.

Paramedics attended, however sadly the moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers. Our thoughts go out to them at this time.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.

The road was shut for a number of hours but reopened shortly before 5.30am this morning.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dascham footage to please call 101 and give reference number 5222091120.