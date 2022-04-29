Witness appeal following M5 fatal collision

The M5 northbound between junctions 22 for Burnham-on-Sea and 21 for Weston-super-Mare is expected to fully reopen shortly following a collision between two HGVs which happened at around 1.15pm today (Friday 29 April).

Sadly, the male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please make contact on 101, quoting log 445 of 29 April.