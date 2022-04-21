Woman charged with murder of man in Glastonbury

Detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team have charged a 53-year-old woman with murder.

It follows the death of Glenn Richards, 61, at a property on Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury in the early hours of Tuesday (19 April).

Dawn Lewis, of Chilkwell Street, was charged this afternoon and remains in police custody pending an appearance at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, 22 April).

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Richards’ preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

His next of kin have been informed and are being kept updated by specially trained family liaison officers.

A police cordon remains at the scene as investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We recognise the continued police activity in the area may cause alarm and I’d like to reassure the community neighbourhood officers remain in the area should anyone wish to raise any concerns with them.

“A thorough investigation is being carried out and while we’ve reduced the size of the cordon, we anticipate it may be a couple of days yet before we complete all our enquiries.”