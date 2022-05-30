Appeal to identify men after public order incidents at Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers match

Officers are investigating incidents that happened during Bristol Rovers’ home game with Forest Green last month.

The two West Country sides played out a goalless draw at The Memorial Stadium on Saturday 23 April on their way to promotion, but upon the final whistle police had to contend with several incidents of public order.

An investigation has been carried out, with assistance from both football clubs, and a number of arrests made. Two men have already appeared in court and have been issued with football banning orders, while another received a conditional caution. Two men are also due in court on Thursday 9 June.

Enquiries into other public order offences are ongoing and we’re releasing photographs of three men we want to talk to in connection with what happened. Persons A and B are believed to have been sat among Bristol Rovers fans in the East Terrace. Person C is thought to have had a ticket in the South Stand among the away fans.

We ask that they or anyone recognising them get in touch on 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222010663.