Arrest made following serious injury collision in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Bristol on Saturday night (14 May).

The incident, which involved the pedestrian and a car, happened at just before 11pm on the A4320 Barrow Road, at the junction with Days Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his thirties, remains in hospital in a serious condition after he suffered a head injury.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention, and driving while unfit through drugs. He’s been released under investigation for further enquiries to be carried out.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or has any footage which would be relevant to our investigation.