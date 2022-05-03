Family informed after body found in search for missing Joseph Day

In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 3 May) police located and recovered the body of a man in Avon Gorge, Bristol.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day.

Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while enquiries into the circumstances of death continue.

We’d ask the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Joseph’s family at this time.