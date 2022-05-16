Jewellery and saxophone among stolen items in Hanham burglary

Thousands of pounds of jewellery were among the items stolen from a property in Hanham, Bristol, while the owners were away on holiday.

We are appealing for any information following the burglary, which took place between Tuesday 19 and Tuesday 26 April, in Bibury Crescent.

The offenders made off with around £10,000 worth of gold jewellery, including bracelets, rings and watches as well as a Gucci handbag. They also stole a saxophone.

Officers are appealing for the public to be on the lookout for any of the missing property.

If you have any information, contact us.