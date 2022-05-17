Nine people due in court on burglary and criminal damage charges

Nine people are due to appear in court after being charged with burglary and criminal damage offences in connection with an incident at a business premises in Aztec West, South Gloucestershire, on Sunday (15 May).

All nine are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today after being charged overnight.

Those charged are:

• Stavit Sinai, 37, of Woodford Green, Waltham Forest – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)

• Ayden Brouwers, 24, of Old Trafford, Trafford – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)

• Paul Shortt, 49, of no fixed address – charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)

• Archie Sadler, 24, of no fixed address – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)

• Eliza Sarson-Diment, 22, of no fixed address – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage property (valued at over £5,000)

• Roni Barkan, 45, of no fixed address – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)

• Finton Owens, 24, of Hackney in London – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)

• Ciaran Gallagher, 24, of Old Trafford, Trafford – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)

• Jarvey Georgson, 24, of Royal Wootton Bassett – charged with burglary with intent to commit damage and criminal damage to property (valued at over £5,000)