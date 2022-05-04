Renewed appeal to find missing teenage girl

We’re renewing our appeal for help to find a teenage girl who’s now been missing for more than a week.

Madison, 15, is missing from the Southmead area of Bristol and we’re concerned for her welfare.

Detective Inspector Stephen Baines said: “While Maddie has previously gone missing, her carers have not heard from her for a week and are growing increasingly worried about her.

“We’re particularly concerned about the company she may be keeping and that others may look to exploit her.

“Maddie – people are worried about you. If you see this please phone us on 101.”

Madison is white, about 5ft tall and of average build with shoulder length brown hair.