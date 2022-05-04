Renewed appeal to find missing teenage girl
We’re renewing our appeal for help to find a teenage girl who’s now been missing for more than a week.
Madison, 15, is missing from the Southmead area of Bristol and we’re concerned for her welfare.
Detective Inspector Stephen Baines said: “While Maddie has previously gone missing, her carers have not heard from her for a week and are growing increasingly worried about her.
“We’re particularly concerned about the company she may be keeping and that others may look to exploit her.
“Maddie – people are worried about you. If you see this please phone us on 101.”
Madison is white, about 5ft tall and of average build with shoulder length brown hair.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222098703.
Anyone with information about where Maddie might be should call 101 quoting the same reference.