UPDATED: Appeal after Wellsway injury incident

Emergency services remain at the scene of an incident which has closed the Wellsway in Bath.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called just after 1.20pm on Saturday 14 May after passengers on the 174 bus were injured in an incident involving a lorry.

A woman has suffered injuries currently described as potentially life-changing, while a man and a child have gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who saw a white sign-written DAF rigid box lorry travelling along the Wellsway from Odd Down Park and Ride towards Bath.

Investigators would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage of such a vehicle on that route between 1pm and 1.20pm on Saturday 14 May.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5222114100.

The Wellsway remains closed between Banwell Road and Oolite Grove and motorists are advised to avoid the area.