Wanted appeal for Josh Daniel James

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Josh Daniel James.

The 32-year-old is wanted on a recall to prison to serve a sentence for a robbery in Bristol.

James is described as mixed race, around 5ft 10ins, of medium build, balding with close-cut dark hair at the sides, brown eyes and he was last seen clean-shaven.

He has links to south Bristol and the city centre.

If you see him, please don’t approach but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5222107386, or ring 101 with any other information.