Wanted appeal for William Charles Price

We are asking for the public’s help to locate wanted man, William Charles Price.



The 32-year-old is wanted on a court warrant for failing to attend after breaching his court order.

Price is 5ft 9ins tall, of average build with blue eyes and short brown hair. He also has a Liverpool accent.

He has links to Yeovil, Somerset, Sherborne and Dorset area.

If you see William Charles Price, please do not approach. Call 999 and quote reference 5222080189, or ring 101 with any information.