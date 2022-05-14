Wellsway, Bath, closed following injury incident

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident which has closed the Wellsway in Bath.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called just after 1.20pm on Saturday 14 May after passengers on the 174 bus were injured in an incident involving a lorry.

A woman has suffered injuries currently described as potentially life-changing, while a man and a child have gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help is asked to get in touch.

The Wellsway is closed between Banwell Road and Oolite Grove and motorists are advised to avoid the area.