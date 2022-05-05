Witness appeal following serious accident near Bridgwater M5 junction

We are appealing for witnesses, or dash cam footage, following a serious collision near the Bridgwater junction of the M5.

On Sunday 1 May, police were called to the A39 Bristol Road, near Junction 23 of the M5, following reports of a collision between two cars.

The incident happened at around 8pm between a black Audi A3 and black Ford Focus near the Dunball roundabout. The two occupants of the Ford Focus were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

If you witnessed the accident or any of the events leading up to it, or have dash cam footage which could aid the investigation, please contact us.