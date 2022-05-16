Witness appeal launched after weekend robbery

Officers are appealing for witness after a robbery in Yeovil resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment.

The incident happened at around 2am on Saturday 7 May on Silver Street in Yeovil. A man in his 30s was assaulted by a group of offenders who also robbed him.

The victim was struck multiple times to the head and required hospital treatment for his injuries. He is expected to make a full recover.

The victim described two of the suspects as being one white and one black man, both around 18 years old.

If you have witnessed the incident or have CCTV, phone or dash cam footage, please contact us.