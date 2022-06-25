Appeal after damage in Keynsham

We’re investigating a number of incidents of damage in Keynsham today, Saturday 25 June.

The first call, reporting damage to the windows of a house and a car in Caernavon Road came in just before 8am.

Further similar incidents were reported at addresses in Coronation Avenue, St George’s Road and Queens Road.

Officers believe the incidents may be linked to a dispute which took place in Coronation Avenue at about 7.30am in which a woman reportedly climbed on the bonnet of a car.

Neighbourhood officers are targeting their patrols in the area and arrest attempts are underway for a number of individuals identified through our ongoing enquiries.

Did you witness or do you have dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or phone footage of any of the incidents?