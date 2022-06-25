Appeal after damage in Keynsham
We’re investigating a number of incidents of damage in Keynsham today, Saturday 25 June.
The first call, reporting damage to the windows of a house and a car in Caernavon Road came in just before 8am.
Further similar incidents were reported at addresses in Coronation Avenue, St George’s Road and Queens Road.
Officers believe the incidents may be linked to a dispute which took place in Coronation Avenue at about 7.30am in which a woman reportedly climbed on the bonnet of a car.
Neighbourhood officers are targeting their patrols in the area and arrest attempts are underway for a number of individuals identified through our ongoing enquiries.
Did you witness or do you have dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or phone footage of any of the incidents?
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222150532, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.