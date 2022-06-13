Appeal for witnesses after children were inappropriately touched

We are appealing for witnesses following an incident in a park in Frome over the Jubilee weekend.

A man inappropriately touched two secondary school aged children at Victoria Park, in Frome, at around 4pm on Sunday 5 June.

The offender is described as a 6ft tall, white man with white hair and a British accent. He is thought to be between 50-65 years old and was wearing glasses.

PC Vittoria Radaelli said: “The victims have shown great strength in coming forward. They are shaken but unharmed and we are offering them support during this time.

“We are asking for the public’s help to identify this man, or for witnesses to come forward, so that he can be brought to justice. No child should be subjected to these kind of unwanted advances, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

If you saw anything, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.