Appeal renewed to find man who failed to return to HMP Leyhill

Officers seeking to find a prisoner who failed to return to HMP Leyhill on Wednesday 1 June following day release in Bristol are asking the public to call 999 if they see him.

Sean Phipps, 51, has previously gone by a number of surnames, including Cawthray, Goldthorpe, and Perry. He was imprisoned having been convicted of kidnap and rape in 2002.

Phipps is described as white, about 6ft 2ins and was wearing at the time of his release a black coat over a blue top, blue jeans and Timberland footwear. He also wore a black Casio watch, blue glasses, and carried a vape pen with him.

Footage from the day he was released shows the clothes he was wearing.

Detective Inspector Dan Rowan said: “Sean Phipps travelled to Bristol city centre on Wednesday but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

“At this time we are keeping an open mind as to where he is, but believe he could have travelled outside the force area. He’s known to have links with the Leicester and Leeds areas.

“We’d please ask anyone who sees Phipps to call 999 and give reference number 5222130002.”

Alternatively anyone who knows where he may have travelled to is asked to call 101 and use the same reference number.