Can you help us identify man as part of investigation into assault in Street?

Did you witness a woman being assaulted in Street last month?

The incident happened at about 11am on Friday 20 May in an alleyway just off the High Street, near Pizza Express.

The victim was walking when an unknown man was verbally abusive before he punched her to the back of the head. Paramedics attended to treat her for a minor injury, but she did not require hospital treatment.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are releasing an image of a man we want to talk to about this investigation.

He is described as male, white, in his 20s, of slim build and had blond hair. He is seen wearing a blue hooded top, blue jeans and a blue face mask.

Anyone who recognises him, or saw what happened, is asked to get in touch.