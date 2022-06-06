CCTV appeal launched after boy, 11, chased by dog

We are appealing for the public’s help after a young boy was injured in Clevedon.

The incident happened at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at Clevedon’s Marine Lake where an 11-year-old boy was chased by a dog. The large dog caused the boy to fall and hurt his leg. It took place in an area where dogs are not allowed.

We would like to speak to the two people in the CCTV images who we believe have information which could help the investigation. They are described as being:

A white woman in her late 40s, of medium build with shoulder-length blonde hair. She was wearing a long-sleeved pink top and ripped blue jeans and a pair of black flip flops.

The man, described as being in his late 40s and white, is of large build with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

If you recognise these people, please contact us.