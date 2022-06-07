Heartbroken family issue tribute to Jason Lock

The partner of a man from Wiveliscombe who died last month has released a tribute to him.

Jason Lock, 55, died in hospital on Thursday 19 May. His death, following an incident in Stockers Close on Tuesday 17 May, is being investigated as murder.

His partner Mandy described him as a loving fiancé and brother and a doting Grandad, who had worked for EPS in Wiveliscombe for more than 25 years.

“We are all heartbroken by this loss, in such tragic circumstances as well. Jason was kind, hardworking and would do anything for anybody. He was my best friend and lover and I am lost without him. “Everyone has been so fantastic offering their condolences and support during this difficult time.” Jason’s fiancée, Mandy

Jason’s next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers and our thoughts are with them in their grief.

Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, both of Claremont Crescent, Weston-super-Mare, were both charged with murder and remain remanded in custody. Their trial is scheduled for October.

A woman arrested in connection with the incident remains released under investigation.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help their enquiries. If you can help please call 101 and give the reference 5222117042.

We’d remind people that this is an active criminal investigation and ask them to avoid speculation on social media.