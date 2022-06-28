Officers appeal to identify man following serious sexual assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who officers would like to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault.

We believe the man in the CCTV has information which will aid an investigation into the incident which happened on Friday 3 June.

This relates to an incident which happened on the green opposite Clarks Road in Bridgwater at around midnight on the Friday in which a woman was seriously sexually assaulted.

If you can identify the man in the CCTV, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.