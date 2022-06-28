Officers appeal to identify man following serious sexual assault
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who officers would like to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault.
We believe the man in the CCTV has information which will aid an investigation into the incident which happened on Friday 3 June.
This relates to an incident which happened on the green opposite Clarks Road in Bridgwater at around midnight on the Friday in which a woman was seriously sexually assaulted.
If you can identify the man in the CCTV, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222131650, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.