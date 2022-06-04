Renewed appeal to find Sean Phipps who failed to return to HMP Leyhill

We are continuing to appeal for information to find Sean Phipps.

The 51-year-old failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on Wednesday 1 June having been on day release in Bristol. We believe he’s likely to be in the city centre area.

Phipps is described as white, about 6ft 2ins and was wearing at the time of his release a black coat over a blue top, blue jeans and Timberland footwear. He also wore a black Casio watch and blue glasses and carried a vape pen with him.