Wanted appeal for 38-year-old Matthew Kent

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old wanted man Matthew Kent.

Kent, who is from the Taunton area, is wanted on a warrant after failing to appear at court.

He’s described as white, slim, with short dark hair. He has links to Lydeard St Lawrence, Taunton, Wellington, Yeovil, Frome, Shepton Mallet, as well as the Devon and Cornwall area.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5222035053, or call 101 with any other information.