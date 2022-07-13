Appeal for dash cam footage after off-road bikes ridden dangerously – Bradley Stoke

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after three off-road motorcycles were ridden dangerously in the Bradley Stoke and Little Stoke areas.

A police motorcyclist saw the off-road bikes being ridden on the A38, on the stretch between junction 16 of the M5 and the Aztec West roundabout, at just before 1.30pm on Tuesday (12 July). They went down Bradley Stoke Way at speed before going around a roundabout the wrong way and mounting the pavement, putting pedestrians at risk. They were last seen near the Willow Brook Shopping Centre

One of the bikes, described as multi-coloured and being ridden by a white man with a black hooded top and a black bandana covering his face, was then seen on Savages Wood Road in Bradley Stoke. Officers searched the area and located the bike but it rode directly at a police car before heading towards Little Stoke.

We want to identify these riders and speak to anyone with information which could help our investigation. If you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, please also get in touch.

If you can help, call us on 101 and give the call handler the log number 487 of 12 July. Or you can supply information online via this link