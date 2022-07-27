Can you help us find missing girl, Jayden?

Jayden is 16 years old and is described as of slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins and has long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a full black burka at Taunton Railway Station (pictured) at around 2pm on Sunday 24 July where she is believed to have boarded a train.

She has links to the Yeovil area and has previously travelled to other parts of the country, including London and Surrey.

If you see Jayden, please call 999 and quote reference number 5222176680. Or call 101 if you know where she may be.