Have you seen wanted man Darryl Crane?

We are appealing for the public’s help to find Darryl Crane.

Crane, aged 34, is wanted on recall to prison for breach of his licence.

He is described as a black male, with short black hair, a stubbly beard and of muscular build.

He has links to Newbridge and Upper Weston areas of Bath, but could be in the wider area.

If you see Darryl Crane, don’t approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference 5222177403, or ring 101 with any other information