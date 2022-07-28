Have you seen wanted man Darryl Crane?
We are appealing for the public’s help to find Darryl Crane.
Crane, aged 34, is wanted on recall to prison for breach of his licence.
He is described as a black male, with short black hair, a stubbly beard and of muscular build.
He has links to Newbridge and Upper Weston areas of Bath, but could be in the wider area.
If you see Darryl Crane, don’t approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference 5222177403, or ring 101 with any other information
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.