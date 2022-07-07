Renewed appeal to trace wanted prisoner Sean Phipps

Please call 999 straight away if you see Sean Phipps, who failed to return to prison on Wednesday 1 June having been on release on temporary licence in Bristol.

Phipps, 51, is a white man about 6ft 2ins tall. His appearance may now have changed.

Phipps may still be in the greater Bristol area, including North Somerset or South Gloucestershire, but he’s known to walk or hitch-hike long distances and to steal bicycles for transport.

Detectives are following up a number of sightings after previous appeals, but are also investigating the possibility that he may be using the South West Coast Path and could have reached Somerset, Devon, Dorset or Cornwall.

He will rough sleep, camp out in rural areas or sleep in disused buildings. He may also approach people to ask for water or casual labouring work and forage for food in bins or crops.

Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, has previously handed himself in to police when wanted.