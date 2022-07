Can you help us find 21-year-old Tremayne Jones?

Jones is wanted on a recall to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.

He is described as black, male, of medium build and approximately 6ft 3ins. He has short dark hair and facial hair.

Jones is known to have links to Kingswood and St Paul’s.

If you see him, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222177556, or ring 101 with any other information.