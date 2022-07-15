Wanted prisoner Sean Phipps remains at large

We continue to ask you to call 999 straight away if you see wanted prisoner Sean Phipps.

He failed to return to prison on Wednesday 1 June having been on release on temporary licence in Bristol from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire.

Phipps, 51, is a white man about 6ft 2ins tall and slim. His appearance may have changed since these pictures were taken.

A dedicated team has been following up all reported sightings and co-ordinating with other police forces across the country following our series of appeals since 1 June.

Phipps may still be in the greater Bristol area, including North Somerset or South Gloucestershire, but he’s known to walk or hitch-hike over long distances and to steal bicycles for transport.

Phipps does camp out in rural areas. He may approach people to ask for water or casual labouring work.

Alternatively he may return to Bristol or urban centres to sleep in disused buildings or to search bins for food. We know there may be more people than usual out and about in Bristol this weekend for the Harbourside Festival and as usual there will be an increased uniformed police presence for that event.

Phipps is originally from Leicestershire and has convictions for kidnap and rape. He has previously handed himself in to the police when wanted.