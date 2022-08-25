Appeal to find wanted Mark Cullen

We are asking the public to report any sightings to help us find Mark Cullen.

The 20-year-old from Yeovil is wanted following a breach of a court order. He has links to Bristol, Hampshire and Dorset, as well as South Somerset.

Mark is described as male, white, of slim build and about 5ft 10ins tall. He has short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He usually wears sports clothing and trainers.

If you see Cullen, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222202799, or ring 101 with any other information.