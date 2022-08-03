Appeal to locate wanted man Daniel Guthrie

We’re appealing for the public’s assistance so we can locate wanted man Daniel Guthrie, from Yeovil.



The 39-year-old is wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a court order.

He’s described as 6ft 2ins, of proportionate build, with distinctive tattoos on his neck and head, as well as further tattoos on his arms. He has links to the Yeovil and Crewkerne areas.

If you see him, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference number 5222166383, or ring 101 with any other information.