Can you help us find two wanted men?

We are appealing for the public’s help to find two men who failed to attend a court hearing.

George Skuse, aged 22, and Jordan Walter, aged 21, were due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on Friday 29 July in relation to a burglary and motorcycle theft earlier in the year.

Skuse is described as a white man, of slim build and around 6ft tall. He has short, blond hair, blue eyes and is usually clean-shaven.

Walter is described as a white man, of slim build and around 5ft 10ins tall. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and is usually clean-shaven. He also has a large, red birthmark on his left hand.

Skuse has links to the Knowle and Withywood areas, while Walter frequents the Sea Mills area as well as south Bristol. However, both could be in the wider force area.

If you see either Skuse or Walter, do not approach them. Instead call 999 quoting reference 5222180870 (Skuse) or 5222181166 (Walter). Alternatively, call 101 with any other information.