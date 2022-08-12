Can you help us find wanted man Martin Febry?

Martin Febry, aged 36, is wanted on warrant for several offences including fraud and theft.

He is described as white, with a shaved head and a two-inch scar on his head. He has multiple tattoos on his hands including scrolls, a chess piece and symbols. He also has a woman’s name tattooed on his right arm.

Febry frequents the Whitchurch and Hengrove area.

If you see Martin Febry, don’t approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference 5222059384, or ring 101 with any other information.