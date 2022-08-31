CCTV appeal to identify man as part of burglary investigation

Officers are investigating a burglary in Bristol city centre.

An unknown man made off with clothes and shoes from the storage area of a residential block, in Hannover Quay, at about 8.30-8.40pm on Monday 18 July.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope a member of the public will recognise the man, pictured, who we want to speak with as part of our enquiries.

The man is described as white, of slim build and with dark brown wavy hair. He’s seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing, black shorts, black socks, trainers and in possession of a black rucksack.

Witnesses or anyone who can help us identify the man should call 101 and give reference number 5222173560.