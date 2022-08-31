CCTV images released following robbery of 12-year-old boy
Officers investigating the robbery of a 12-year-old boy and the assault of another are keen to identify and speak to three boys about the incidents.
One victim was punched while the other had his iPhone X taken from him on George Street, Bath, on 23 April.
Investigating officer PC Toby Hales said: “We’ve recovered CCTV of three boys we want to talk to about the incidents and have been carrying out enquiries to identify them.
“We’ve been keen to complete these enquiries before releasing images from the CCTV publicly as we’re conscious of the young age of those in them.
“However, we’re now at a point in our inquiry where we need the public’s help.
“If you know any of the boys pictured, please get in touch.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222096121, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.