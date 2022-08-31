CCTV images released following robbery of 12-year-old boy

Officers investigating the robbery of a 12-year-old boy and the assault of another are keen to identify and speak to three boys about the incidents.

One victim was punched while the other had his iPhone X taken from him on George Street, Bath, on 23 April.

Investigating officer PC Toby Hales said: “We’ve recovered CCTV of three boys we want to talk to about the incidents and have been carrying out enquiries to identify them.

“We’ve been keen to complete these enquiries before releasing images from the CCTV publicly as we’re conscious of the young age of those in them.

“However, we’re now at a point in our inquiry where we need the public’s help.

“If you know any of the boys pictured, please get in touch.”