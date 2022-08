Liam Gordon, 23, is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with his curfew.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with blue eyes, short, dark brown hair and was last seen with a slight beard.

Gordon frequents the Yeovil and Martock area.

If you see Liam Gordon, don’t approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference 5222191599, or call 101 with any other information.