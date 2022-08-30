Have you seen wanted man Chad Pearson?

Chad Pearson, 27, is wanted on warrant after failing to attend a court hearing at Taunton Magistrates Court relating to criminal damage and for failing to comply with a community order.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of average build, with short brown hair and stubble.

He has a tattoo of a skull on his right hand and a swallow on his left hand.

Pearson has links to the Taunton and Bridgwater area.

If you see Pearson, do not approach him, instead call 999 and quote reference 5222192634 to the call handler, or call 101 with any other information.