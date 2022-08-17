Have you seen wanted man Grant Turner?

Grant Turner, 35, is wanted on warrant after failing to attend a court hearing related to a number of burglaries in Bristol.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of average build, with brown hair with a receding hairline and a beard. He has a tattoo of a spider’s web on his right calf and a scar on his right knuckle.

Turner has links to South Bristol, particularly the Withywood area.

If you see Turner, do not approach him, instead call 999 and quote 5222139636, or call 101 with any other information.