Have you seen wanted prisoner Sean Phipps?

We’re still asking you to call 999 straight away if you see wanted prisoner Sean Phipps.

He failed to return to prison on Wednesday 1 June having been released from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on a temporary licence in Bristol.

Phipps, 51, is a white man about 6ft 2ins tall and slim. His appearance may have changed since these pictures were taken.

A dedicated team has been following up all reported sightings and co-ordinating with other police forces across the country following our series of appeals since 1 June.

Phipps may still be in the greater Bristol area, including North Somerset or South Gloucestershire, but he’s also known to cover long distances on foot, by hitch-hiking or by stealing bicycles.

Sean Phipps has an interest in living “off-grid” and may camp out and forage in rural areas. He might approach people to ask for water or casual labouring work.

Alternatively he may return to Bristol or other urban centres to shelter in disused buildings and to search bins for food.

Phipps is originally from Leicestershire and has convictions for kidnap and rape. He has previously handed himself in to the police when wanted.