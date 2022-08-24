Two arrested after teenager stabbed in south Bristol

We’re investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in south Bristol last night (Tuesday 23 August).

The incident happened at around 7pm on Marksbury Road.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene due to the nature of the incident.

The police helicopter was also asked to assist with the search for the offenders.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder from a property also in south Bristol at around 8.30pm and they remain in police custody.

The victim was taken to hospital and continues to receive treatment for injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Detective Inspector Peter Walker said: “We understand the concern an incident like this which involves young people will cause the community and we’d like to reassure them we’re carrying out a thorough investigation into what took place.

“While we are at the early stages of our inquiry, we believe this to be an isolated incident involving individuals known to each other.

“Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses and have also been going door-to-door to see if anyone has any additional information.

“Specialist crime scene investigators have examined the scene while we will also be reviewing CCTV from the area.

“To provide reassurance to local residents we will also be carrying out additional patrols in the area and I’d urge anyone with any information or concerns about the incident to approach an officer.”

DI Walker added: “Last month the Home Office awarded us additional funding to tackle serious violence like this.

“This Grip funding – £2.2million over three years – has enabled us to introduce high-visibility insight-led patrols in locations across the Avon and Somerset area where evidence suggests serious violence is most likely to occur.

“We’re also committed to working in close partnership with early invention teams, local authorities and other partners to understand and tackle the underlying causes of serious violence.

“Neighbourhood policing teams are also carrying out days and weeks of action, working closely with education and youth groups to deter and divert young people who are vulnerable to exploitation and involvement from criminal activity and violence.

“In addition, specially trained Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and School Link Officers are also providing targeted education to young people in schools and youth settings on a whole host of topics from knife crime through to exploitation.”