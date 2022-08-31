Witness appeal after incident in Bath park

Can you help us identify this man who we wish to talk to in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incident in Bath?

A report of outraging public decency was received at about 3-4pm in the Sydney Gardens area of the city on Thursday 21 July.

The local neighbourhood team was notified of the incident to assist with their patrol plans. Officers have since revisited the area a number of times and not seen the man, pictured, who we hope can help our enquiries.