Witness appeal after incident in Bath park
Can you help us identify this man who we wish to talk to in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incident in Bath?
A report of outraging public decency was received at about 3-4pm in the Sydney Gardens area of the city on Thursday 21 July.
The local neighbourhood team was notified of the incident to assist with their patrol plans. Officers have since revisited the area a number of times and not seen the man, pictured, who we hope can help our enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222174000, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.