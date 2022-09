Have you seen Freddy, 17?

He has been missing from his home near Stolford, Stogursey since 10am on Tuesday 20 September and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Freddy is 5ft 9ins tall and slim build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.

If you know where Freddy is now, please call 999 and give the reference 5222227588.

Freddy – if you see this, please get in touch.