Appeal to find wanted David Carter

We are asking people to call us if they see David Carter.

The 32-year-old from South Gloucestershire is wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

Carter is described as male, white, about 5ft 10ins and slim. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has various tattoos, namely a cobweb on both elbows and a dragon on his right arm.

Carter is known to have links to Patchway and Filton areas.

If you see Carter, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222124652, or ring 101 with any other information.