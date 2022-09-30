Can you identify this man? – Bristol

Can you help us identify this man we would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Bristol?

Between 4.45-5.15pm on Friday 5 August, a man was taking photos up the skirts of two teenage girls on the Number 5 bus near Eastgate Road.

The suspect was escorted off the bus by the driver.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV who they believe has information which could aid our investigation into an incident.

If you can identify him, please contact us.